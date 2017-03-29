IB Music Students to Stage ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Concert at LTS

Long Trail School presents the ‘Nobody’s Fool’ concert of performances by the International Baccalaureate music classes directed by Geoffrey Gee at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 7:00 pm at Long Trail School in Dorset. Admission is free. The repertoire will span classical, jazz, fusion, rock and Broadway styles, and include original compositions by Patrick Staples, Geoffrey Gee and the ensemble. The concert will feature solos by seniors Patrick Staples on piano, Jonah Knapp-Wilson on saxophone, Sam McVicker on drums and junior Greta Schaub on vocals. They will be joined by seniors Brennan Murphy on bass, Lydia Quevedo on keyboard and vocals, Antonio Quevedo on keyboard, Mikaela Martiros on strings and Tiancheng ‘Tony’ Wang on drums. Junior ensemble members are Ryan Powers on trumpet, Cole Norkon on saxophone, Levin Coe on trombone, Nate Misasi on trumpet and Johannes Wirth on guitar. “I’ve had the good fortune to have worked with these students since they were in middle school, and they form a particularly cohesive group capable of extraordinary performances,” said Gee. “This concert will allow us to share with the public the kinds of great musical experiences we have so frequently in class.” Students at the two-year International Baccalaureate music class learn to compose, improvise, analyze and perform at a high level. The seniors composed symphonic pieces that were premiered by the Sage City Symphony in March. Four have won scholarship recognition from the All-State Music Festival, and Staples is a two-time All-State jazz pianist and performance scholarship winner.