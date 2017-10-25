Ice Skating Classes at Riley Rink Begin Oct. 25

Last year over 300 students participated in the Northshire Skating Academy’s growing ice skating programs at Manchester’s Riley Rink at Hunter Park. This year, speed skating and figure skating will be also be available through an Olympic-sanctioned program endorsed by USA hockey. Membership includes insurance, badges, a monthly magazine, a sticker book to monitor your child’s progress and more. Incentives have also been added for JISP volunteers. Wednesday classes will be held directly after school, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and begin on October 25. Students may come to Riley Rink and do their homework, have a lesson, free skate before or after instruction, and be home by dinnertime. Sunday’s classes take place at 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a public session. The cost for the seven-week fall semester is $99. These classes are for anyone starting at age three and going up to senior adults. JISP skating for students in K to eighth grade is $129 for eight weeks starting Tuesday, January 2. Private lessons are also available. Class details and online registration are available at rileyrink.com. Full and partial JL scholarships are available for all programs; apply before the deadline on December 23. You can also check with your schools front office or call/email the rink directly at mgrattan@rileyrink.com for more information.