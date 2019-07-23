ICM Film Series: ‘Nicky’s Family’

Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM) will present ‘Nicky’s Family,’ at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Manchester Community Library. In 1939, Nicholas Winton, a 29-year-old London stockbroker, was urged by a friend to cancel his ski holiday and go to a refugee camp in Prague, Czechoslovakia, just as Hitler was moving across Eastern Europe. Appalled by the wretched conditions of the children there, he set up his own rescue operation, and ultimately evacuated 669 youngsters to safety in Great Britain just before the Nazis closed the borders. Equally amazing is that he kept his heroic deeds a secret for 50 years! ‘Nicky’s Family’ is the third of four Jewish-themed films to be presented this summer by ICM. The series concludes on Monday, August 5. Films are free and open to the public; free-will donations are appreciated. For details, call Israel Congregation of Manchester at 802-362-4578.