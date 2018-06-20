ICM Plans 100-Year Gala

In celebration of 100 years in Vermont, Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM) will hold a gala event on Sunday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Barrows House Inn and Restaurant in Dorset. This festive and elegant evening under the party tent kicks off with cocktails, appetizers and a silent auction, followed by a gourmet dinner, dancing, an exciting live auction and special guest performances. “Israel Congregation has been a vital and vibrant member of the community for a century,” explains event co-chairs Ron Lissak and ICM’s past president Cathy Rano. “We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating this important milestone.” Funds raised will further ICM’s long-term sustainability which also enriches the larger Northshire community. Tickets can be purchased by going to icmvt.org. To donate an item for either the live or silent auctions, contact Lee Fox at lkfox@rcn.com.