ICM Tag Sale

Israel Congregation of Manchester will hold its huge annual Tag Sale on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bag sale starts at 3. The event is held at 6025 Main Street/Route 7A north, next to Manchester Town Hall, and is so big, that visitors even schedule their vacations around it! Over 165 households have donated items to fill over 5000 square feet of space. You’re sure to find everything you need and don’t need, including everyday items, clothing, shoes, accessories, housewares, prints, paintings, furniture, jewelry and more. There will be over 4,000 clothing items for men and women, thousands of knick-knacks, household and gift items, tables and walls of jewelry, scarves and handbags, linens, toys, kitchen items and treasures for you to find. The sale is rain or shine. For information, call 802-362-4578