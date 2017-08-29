ICM to Host Evening of Musical Improv with NYC Troupe

Israel Congregation of Manchester will host an evening of musical improvisation with Rumpleteaser on Saturday, September 9, starting at 7:30 p.m. Rumpleteaser is from the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Theater in New York City. The group tours around the United States, asking audiences for just one suggestion from which they will create a brand-new musical, right on the spot! Everything – from the choreography, to the music, to the lyrics – is made up right before the eyes of the audience, for a performance not to be missed! Call 802-362-4578 for tickets; they are $25 in advance. They will also be available at the door on the night of the performance for $30. Students under age 18 are $15. Israel Congregation of Manchester is located at 6025 Main Street in Manchester Center.