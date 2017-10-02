ICM’s Cantor Buckner to Perform with Taconic Chamber Players

Come spend an evening enjoying the music of the most popular and enduring songs from the 1920s to the 1950s, created for Broadway theater, musical theatre and Hollywood musical films by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irvin Berlin, Jerome Kern, Richard Rogers and more on Sunday, October 8, beginning at 4 p.m. Held at Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM), this fundraising event will feature the Taconic Chamber Players and Cantor Scott Buckner. A reception will follow the performance. Advance tickets are $40, or $50 at the doo; students under age 18 are $18. VIP priority seating tickets are $150; patron tickets are $250 and include priority seating plus a listing in the evening’s program. Proceeds will go to both ICM and the Taconic Chamber Players. For tickets contact ICM at at 802-362-4578 or office@icmvt.org.