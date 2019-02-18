Illustrator to Speak at Valley Artisans Market

Valley Artisans Market will host an Artist Reception with Victor Juhasz of Stephentown, N.Y., on Sunday, February 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., with an artist talk at 4. Refreshments will be served.

Juhasz is an award-winning illustrator whose work is published regularly in Rolling Stone, The Nation, and The American Prospect, began illustrating in 1974 for The New York Times while still a student at the Parsons School of Desig. He’s enjoyed straddling the world of the serious and humorous throughout his career. Major magazines, newspapers, television, advertising agencies and book publishers have commissioned his caricatures and illustrations. He is also a reportorial illustrator whose visual documentation of soldiers and Marines in training and combat are part of the permanent collections of the USAF and the National Museum of the Marine Corps. In April 2017 he received the Thomason Award from the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation in recognition for his artwork documenting Marines in training and in the war zone. As a member of the Joe Bonham Project, created by former Marine combat artist Michael Fay, Juhasz drew the recovering wounded at Walter Reed Medical Center. In May, 2012 he and members of the Joe Bonham Project were subjects of a New York Times Sunday Arts and Leisure feature.

In 2013, he accompanied and documented the work of Foundation Rwanda in Rwanda, which provides assistance to the women who were raped during the genocide and bore children as a result of the rapes. Juhasz has spoken at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., and a parody of a Rockwell favorite, ‘The Runaway,’ done for The Village Voice is part of the Rockwell’s permanent collection. He blogs about assignments and his process of creating images at drawger.com/victorjuhasz..

Valley Artisans Market, located at 25 East Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y., is open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 518-677-2765 or visit valleyartisansmarket.com.