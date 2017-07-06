Improve Communication with Your Doctors

Here in Vermont and across the nation, the need for open and honest doctor-patient communication has never been more urgent. Most of us prefer not to think or talk about serious illness. Yet, we or someone we love could be a patient someday and may be overwhelmed and unprepared to communicate with doctors. Dr. Bernard Bandman and Celia Engel Bandman, founders of Center for Communication in Medicine (CCM), will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School Street, on Wednesday, July 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. to discuss ‘How to Improve Communication with Doctors’ and introduce the Difficult Conversations Toolkit, a guide developed by CCM to help patients and families identify and communicate questions and concerns about risks and benefits of treatment options, quality of life considerations and supportive care needs, beginning sooner rather than later. Visit wpeaksooner.org to access the Difficult Conversations Toolkit, read Celia’s blog, ‘A Medical Humanist’s Notes.,’ and sign up for CCM news updates. These is a scent- and chemical-free event. ASL interpreters will be present for this event. To register, for more information or to request accommodations, contact: Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org.