In the Key of Friendship

Join Vermont Arts Exchange at 8 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, at Masonic Hall downtown Bennington for a night of rockin’ funk, blues and soul featuring Sam Clement and friends. Doors open at 7. Tickets are available at vtartxchange.org for $12 or at the door for $15 on a first-come, first-served basis. Student tickets are $5. Libations will be available for purchase. Clement is known in the local musical arena as a singer, songwriter, guitar player and instigator of corralling musicians together and building audiences. This evening of music will be a well-structured collaboration combining his music and that of many others. Clement says, “We’ll open with an acoustic duo and slowly add musicians to the mix. By the end of the night we’ll have some great energy flowing and a stage full of people.”

He currently plays with Beard and Glasses with cohorts Matthew Scott, writer, guitar-bass and vocalist, and Adam Turner, percussionist. For this event, the three will be joined by Freddi Shehadi on guitar, a frequent collaborator despite not having a beard or glasses. The regional band Woven Collective featuring Krista Speroni and Alex Kelly will bring its own flavor to the mix accompanied by percussionist Dan Teichert and Jay Sager on the drums and marimba.

The evening promises to deliver a fine mix of original and cover songs – but more importantly, you’ll see the magic of an artistic collaboration taking place live on stage. Matthew Perry, VAE director, comments, “Witnessing professional musicians at work in this way is magical … because it is so in the moment. They can’t hide much onstage up there so it’s all out there, honest art in the making”.

The evening will also feature an Arts Raffle for Youth with all of the proceeds going towards the Mosaic After School Arts Program, which offers creative opportunities to area kids. Krista Speroni is director of the Mount Anthony Union Middle School’s Mosaic Program, which serves to dig deeply into the individual talents and creative expressions of each student.

Become a sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and your name or business logo mentioned onstage and in promotional material. Sponsorships are tax-deductible and critical to continuing the Basement Music Series and the quality of the artists VAE presents. The Series benefits community members, local restaurants, artists and musicians. Contact Matthew Perry at 802-442-5549 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information.