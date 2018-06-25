Independence Day Activities

Bennington

Bennington’s Fourth of July Celebration will be at Willow Park on Wednesday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. The day will feature craft vendors, food vendors and live performances with the Crossover Cloggers from 6 to 7 and acoustic music with Buddy Madison from 7 to 8. Fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. For details, call Kathryn at 802-733-7709.

Hebron, N.Y.

Prepare for the Fourth of July by singing patriotic songs at the East Hebron Presbyterian Church Community Sing on Wednesday, June 27. The church is located at 6559 Route 22 in Hebron N.Y. There will be an Ice Cream Social at 6 p.m., and singing will begin at 7.The evening will be led by Debi Craig, accompanied by organist Susan Snyder. The event is open to the public at no charge, with donations going to the Guardian House, a homeless shelter for female veterans, in Ballston Spa. For more information, call the Church at 518-854-3729.

Londonderry

Londonderry’s Fourth of July Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 7. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the State Garage and end at the Mountain Marketplace. It will be followed by the annual Duck Race hosted by the Londonderry Lions Club in the river behind Garden Market and Jelly’s Deli. Ida Mae Specker will perform on Jake’s Deck at 1 p.m. The Goofy Foot Band will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. at Magic Mountain; food will be available. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Manchester

The Town of Manchester is hosting fireworks at the Dana Thompson Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 4. The day will offer free swimming at the pool, music, picnicking and a concert. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Pownal

A Community Picnic will be held at American Legion Post 90 in Pownal on Wednesday, July 4, from 12 to 2 p.m. Learn about the Vermont Veteran Farmer’s Coalition and the ‘Veteran Grown for Veterans’ food initiative at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, enjoy a homemade lunch featuring local farm products, old-fashioned fun and games for the kids, and a pop-up local product marketplace. Post 90 is located at 5970 Route 7, across from the Ladd Brook Inn. Admission is $5 per person; children under 12 are free. Proceeds will support future farm and food events in Pownal. Please RSVP at facebook.com/events/2173889009564107.

Salem, N.Y.

A celebration of art and agriculture will take place at the first annual Art and Plow Fest and Fourth of July Parade on Wednesday, July 4, in Salem, N.Y. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and will travel down Main Street, featuring farm animals, dance and theater groups, farm equipment, creative floats and plenty of music. The festivities continue after the parade with live country music, art shows and culinary delights from 6 to 8 p.m., culminating with a lighting of lanterns at dusk at Salem Art Works. Events are free. For information, visit salemnychamber.com.