INDEPENDENCE DAY EVENTS

Bennington

Independence Day festivities will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at Willow Park. There will be food and craft vendors beginning at 3 p.m., the Crossover Cloggers from 5 to 6 p.m., and Buddy Madison performing a variety of music from 6 until 9:30 p.m., when the fireworks will begin. Call Kathy for information at 802-442-5006 or 802-733-7709.

Castleton

The second annual Fourth of July parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, marching west on Main Street. The day will also feature a Pancake Breakfast at the American Legion Hall at 7:30 a.m., the annual Boat Parade on Lake Saint Catherine at 2 p.m., and a live band at Crystal Beach with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

Granville

Independence Day in Granville, N.Y., starting with a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park with the New York Players, and concludes with a fireworks display on the lower part of the Little League field at North Quaker and Glen Streets beginning at dusk.

Greenwich

Fireworks begin at dusk on Saturday, July 1, at the Eks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road. Admission is free. Softball games starting at 9 a.m. Bring a blanket or a chair, but leave your coolers at home. Food and beverages will be available to purchase, with a chicken barbecue starting at 5 p.m.

Londonderry

Independence Day events in Londonderry will be held on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 11 a.m. with a parade on Main Street. Fireworks will be held at Magic Mountain starting at dusk.

Ludlow

See classic 1950s cars on Main Street, Saturday, July 1, along with a pie eating contest, a history walk and face painting. Elvis impersonator Mike Slater appears at the American Legion at 7 p.m. Fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2, at 9.30 p.m. Main Street will be closed at 5 p.m. The Chris Kleeman Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m.

Manchester

Independence Day will be celebrated at Dana Thompson Memorial Rec Park on Tuesday, July 4. The swimming pool will be open free of charge from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities and games for kids. Food will be available all day at the concession stand. Music will be provided by the band Misty Blues. The day ends with a fireworks display beginning around 9:30 p.m. Call 802-362-1439 to learn more.

N. Bennington

The annual celebration at Lake Paran will be held on Sunday, July 3, and offer food, music and snow cones starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $5. The fireworks begin around 9 p.m. For details, call 802-688-6270.

Salem

Events held by the Volunteer Fire Department will take place from Sunday through Tuesday, July 2 to 4. The parade begins at 5 p.m., with line-up starting at 4 on North Main Street. The three-night carnival will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and following the parade on Tuesday, July 4. Call 518-321-9430 for information.