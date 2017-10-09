Independent Television Festival Arrives This Week

ITVFest is a worldwide community of people that make television, ranging from actors, writers, directors and producers to network executives, agents and more. Once a year, they gather together to showcase over 75 new, never-before-seen television series at the Independent Television Festival, this year taking place right in Manchester starting Wednesday, October 11, and going through Sunday, October 15. Approximately 1,500 visitors from all over the world are expected to be in attendance. Screenings and panels will be held Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to view content, attend discussions and vote on the winners. Screenings will take place at Burr and Burton Academy and at Village Picture Shows. Panel discussions will be held at Manchester Community Library and Factory Point Place. Single-day and multi-day passes start at $25. For locals, enter code “LOCAL” at checkout to receive 20 percent off. Purchase tickets and view the full schedule of events at itvfest.com.