Independent Television Festival to Offer Free Screenings, Q&A

Come October, Manchester’s streets will once again flood with creative minds from around the world. The 13th annual Independent Television Festival returns this fall with a slew of new events and ways for locals to get involved. To help kickoff this year’s festival, ITVFest hosts an evening of free screenings. Join the organization to watch some of past years’ best television pilot selections and award winners. The screening will provide a small glimpse of the larger role that the Manchester community will play in the festival come October and staff will be on-hand to answer questions about this year’s event. This free screening will take place on Tuesday, August 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library.

The Independent Television Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering and creating opportunity for creative voices. The 2018 festival has been accepting completed pilot, script, pitch and podcast submissions to be featured at the event in October presented by HBO. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the festival October 10 to 14 to watch premier selections and sit in on panel sessions right alongside TV creators. More information can be found at the website, itvfest.com.