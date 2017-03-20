Independent Television Festival

ITVFest, the 12th annual Independent Television Festival, is partnering with BBA for a special series that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the Riley Center. The free event is open to all, but parental discretion is advised. Tickets can be reserved at bbatickets.com. ITVFest showcases the best new television programs created by artists on independent (non-network) budgets. There are only three such TV festivals in the US, making this a unique opportunity for local arts students to connect with every level of the television industry right in Manchester. “BBA has a world class arts program that gives their students incredible tools and knowledge needed to develop into the next generation of artists. We’re excited to add our industry connections and experience to their amazing program,” said Philip Gilpin, executive director of ITVFest. The upcoming screening night will showcase both comedy and drama winners from past ITVFest along with the cast and creators live in the theater for a special discussion with those in attendance. Over a thousand people are expected to attend ITVFest the week of October 11 to 15 in Manchester. For more information, to view the selection trailers, or to purchase tickets for the festival, visit itvfest.com.