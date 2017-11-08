Interfaith Council News

The Interfaith Council (IFC) of the Northshire continues to be active in socially responsible work in our area in a number of different ways. Ten religious congregations in Manchester, Dorset, East Arlington, Pawlet and Rupert now comprise the IFC. Reverend James Gray, pastor of the Dorset church, is chairman of the nonprofit organization. Community members are invited and encouraged to participate and volunteer in any IFC activities.

Recent events have focused on immigrants, including ‘Meet a Muslim,’ a talk and conversation at the East Arlington Federated Church in early October. A week later another event at the First Congregational Church in Manchester, ‘The Faces of Immigration’ featured a social worker and photographer from nearby New York State who has worked with immigrants for some 20 years. Before long, IFC hopes to host a legislator who is at work on policies affecting children through DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

IFC’s annual auction which raises money for its Emergency Needs Fund, was held last weekend. As of the last report, the fund’s annual outlay was more than $22,000, used to offset the financial problems of 70 recipients. Neighbor to Neighbor recently welcomed Robin Galguera as its new executive director. The organization, which serves 90-plus people, is very much in need of volunteers. To learn how to get involved, go to neighbortoneighborvt.org. IFC’s Storage Locker has had some requests for household items, and beds are always needed. Darryl Davis, who oversees the Storage Locker, needs an appliance dolly for handling large items like refrigerators. Any business or individual able to provide an appliance dolly can contact her at monkey5623@gmail.com or 802-999-6686.

The First Baptist Church in Manchester will host the Interfaith Council’s Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. Cantor Scott Buckner of the Israel Congregation of Manchester, the area’s newest clergy member, will give the homily. Distributions for The Holiday Project will take place at Christ Our Savior Parish in late December. This event handles year-end food distribution for clients of the Community Food Cupboard, which is closed at that time. The Holiday Project also provides clothing presents, purchased by contributing volunteers, for many children who signed up at their schools; families will pick up their kids’ presents that day. IFC’s Martin Luther King Service will be held at the Israel Congregation on Monday, January 15, at 7 p.m.