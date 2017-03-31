International Baccalaureate Art Students to Exhibit Works

For the last two years, seven seniors in the International Baccalaureate program at Long Trail School have been creating artwork to present in a public exhibition. The opening reception for their senior show will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Gallery at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. As part of the IB Visual Art program, students develop a theme in their artwork as they take inspiration from a variety of cultures and time periods. In addition to building a portfolio of studio work, students keep a visual art journal where they record their experimentation, process and artist research. The students’ journals will be on display in the gallery as well. LTS IB visual art teacher Anharad Llewelyn said, “I am excited for this talented group of artists to show their work, as they have each developed a unique style and message which has been beautifully expressed.” Their work will include drawings, paintings, printmaking, ceramics, weaving and more. The Long Trail student artists are Lindy Burch-Durkee, Lily Burnham, Nava Crispe, Ashley Maynes, Courteney McGowan, Kate Trombetta and Jason Wilborn. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and music by the LTS IB musicians will add a festive atmosphere. Email allewelyn@longtrailschool.org with questions.