International Duo to Present Jazz Piano

On Sunday, September 1, at 3 p.m., Long Trail School will welcome award-winning duo Trick and Alderighi to its theater for a one-of-a-kind jazz piano concert. Stephanie Trick, a leading exponent of stride piano, and Paolo Alderighi, one of ltaly’s foremost jazz pianists, met at a piano festival in Switzerland in 2008. Three years later, they were collaborating on a four-hands piano project dedicated to classic jazz. They’ve played jazz festivals in Edinburgh, Switzerland, San Diego and Milan. Tickets are $35 for the show, or $100 with a pre-show Meet and Greet with the musicians. Proceeds benefit financial aid at Long Trail School. For details or tickets, go to longtrailschool.org/trickandalderighi.