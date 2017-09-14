International Peace Day Procession to be Held in Manchester

Jack’s Group, a local Campaign Nonviolence (CNV) affiliate, invites people to take action on International Peace Day, Thursday, September 21, during Nonviolence Week. Gather with the group at 6:30 p.m. to be part of a silent candlelight procession mourning what has been lost since the 2016 election – followed by a joyful celebration giving thanks for what is good. Bring lights, candles and signs of mourning and celebration and symbols of peace. The group will meet at Adams Park on Main Street/Route 7A, commit to nonviolent peaceful action, and proceed along Main Street to Factory Point Park on Depot Street, where there will be a short ceremony with music. The return procession to the Green will be a noisy, joyful celebration of what we are most thankful for. Contact Glenn Cratty of Jack’s Group for more information at 802-394-7814 or paceglenn@mail.com. CNV is a long-term grassroots movement building a world culture that is free from war, poverty, racism, environmental destruction and the epidemic of violence. CNV’s goal is to organize 1,000 marches, rallies, vigils and other events to create a culture of nonviolence throughout the US and worldwide to stand up for the preservation of the richness and beauty of our planet and the rights of all sentient beings.