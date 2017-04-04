Into the Woods with Children

Naturalist and forester Lynn Levine will present a free hands-on event on awakening in youngsters an enduring love of the natural world at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the Vermont Learning Collaborative, 471 US Route 5, Dummerston, located 1.8 miles north of I-91 Exit 3. The building is wheelchair accessible.

“The key to having children enjoy the woods is providing them with the opportunity to experience (it) with a parent or other relative, friend of the family or teacher,” states Levine, who will discuss how to break down barriers so children want to go into the woods rather than play with their electronic devices – and how to help them develop a need to return to there, again and again.

Levine has been a consulting forester for the last 38 years and presently manages over 16,000 acres. As an environmental educator, she has taken hundreds of people into the woods, created and taught nature-based curricula for the Vermont Institute of Natural Resources and elementary schools, and is co-author of ‘Working with Your Woodland: a Landowner’s Guide’ and ‘Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life-size Tracking Guide.’ She is the sole author of ‘Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life Size Pocket Guide,’ and two charming children’s books, ‘Snow Secrets’ and ‘Is It Time, Yet?’

The event is free and open to the public, hosted by the Windham Woodlands Regional Association and co-sponsored by the Vermont Learning Collaborative, Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society, Dummerston Conservation Commission, Putney Mountain Association, and Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association. For details, contact Arthur Westing at 802-387-2152 or westing@sover.net. You can also go online to windmillhillpinnacle.org.