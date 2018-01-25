Iron Chef Twinkie Competition

The Manchester Community Library is hosting an Iron Chef Twinkie Competition for chefs in grades two through five on Wednesday, January 31, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Contestants will have one hour to transform their Twinkies into a tasty dish using a pantry full of ingredients ranging from gummy bears and chocolate syrup to barbecue sauce and cheese spread. Dishes will be scored on creativity, appearance and taste by a panel of guest judges. Space is limited and registration is required for this free program. Sign up at ironcheftwinkie.eventbrite.com. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.