Is Your Fire Department Up for a Challenge?

Volunteer fire departments are invited to compete on a timed course offering unique rescue challenges during the 15th annual West Pawlet Woodchuck Festival on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet. The Rescue Challenge, starts at 1 p.m., and is open to four-person departmental teams in full gear for a $20 fee. To register your team, call WPVFD Chief Dave Hosley at 802-645-0158 or wp5801@aol.com.