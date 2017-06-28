Israel Congregation of Manchester Announces New Spiritual Leader

Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM) announces that Cantor Scott Buckner will be leading their congregation beginning June 30.

Buckner served as the cantor of Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a 1,300 family congregation where he was responsible for music, religious and spiritual life, Jewish education and congregational leadership, for 23 years. He also served as president of the Hillel Board of Directors at the University of Minnesota, on the Ethics Committee of the Cantors Assembly and was a reviewer for Siddur Lev Shalem, the beautiful new prayer book published by The Rabbinical Assembly. Buckner is being honored as Cantor Emeritus of Adath Jeshurun as he leaves to start a new life in Vermont. To honor his musical legacy in Minnesota, Adath Jeshurun Congregation sponsored the recording of a CD by Cantor Buckner and his choir of their many musical contributions to the synagogue and the community.

He and his wife, Marcy love the outdoors and look forward to the Vermont lifestyle as they enjoy cross-country skiing, biking, running, hiking and golf. Marcy Buckner brings to the area her extensive experience as a highly skilled clinical social worker with a broad range of capabilities and interests. They have always dreamed of small town living and now that their four children are grown, (their oldest daughter and her fiancé just moved to Vermont and are planning an organic farm/education center in Tunbridge), their dream is becoming a reality. “I look forward to bringing my years of experience and passion for engaging people of all ages on their own Jewish journeys to Manchester,” says Buckner, who is thrilled to move to a smaller congregation and bring his particular style of spiritual leadership to ICM, which includes upbeat, creative and deeply spiritual music to engage the congregation and the community at large. He also hopes to create at ICM a vibrant center for Jewish life in Manchester, with Shabbat services, adult learning, a thriving Hebrew school, family and children’s programming. His service will begin on Friday, June 30. For more information, call 802-362-4578.