‘It Can’t Happen Here’

On Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m., the Manchester Players (MP) will hold a free public reading of the new stage adaptation of ‘It Can’t Happen Here,’ based on the 1935 novel by Sinclair Lewis. This new adaptation was written by Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s artistic director Tony Taccone and screenwriter Bennett Cohen. Written during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis’ darkly satirical ‘It Can’t Happen Here’ follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. Witnessing the new president’s authoritarian tyranny from the sidelines is a liberal, middle-class newspaper editor from Vermont who is caught in the chaos of social upheaval.

“Lewis’ novel reads like it was ripped out of today’s headlines,” says Letitia Scordino, founder of MP. “Whether he’s describing Buzz Windrip, the demagogue or Doremus Jessup, a liberal newspaper editor who simply waits too long to take Windrip seriously, Lewis’ understanding of our political system was precise and far-reaching.” The reading will take place at the Wilburton Inn and will feature many local actors. It is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, call the Wilburton Inn at 802-362-2500. This reading is made possible thanks to the generous support of Barbara and Rodgin Cohen and Orin Kramer, and is presented in cooperation with the Sinclair Lewis Estate.