It’s Chamber Music Week in Dorset

Musicians from the Caroga Arts Collective (CAC) will collaborate for a week of chamber music, Sunday through Wednesday, August 26-29. Five vibrant performances will include music by Debussy, Mozart, Brahms, Korngold and Massenet. Performances are on Sunday, August 26, at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert at 10 a.m. and at The Barrows House in Dorset at 6 p.m. ; on Monday, August 27, at the Dorset Village Library at 3 p.m., when they will present a Musical Storytelling Kids Workshop, and at The Dorset School at 6 p.m.; these events are free and open to the public. A final concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert; tickets, available at the door, will be $15 for adults and $10 for students. Musicians-in-residence include the KASA Quartet (Andy Liang, Aaron Schwartz, Stephanie Price-Wong and Dr. Kyle Barrett Price); Alix Raspé, harp; Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet and others. These award- winning musicians have been separately featured on NPR’s From the Top; have performed with the American Symphony Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Seattle Symphony and the Columbus Symphony, on The Late Late Show with James Corden and in major motion pictures. Based in Caroga Lake, N.Y., CAC was founded by Dr. Kyle Barrett Price to create interdisciplinary and inter-arts collaborations among musicians, artists, scholars and their communities. To find out more, go to carogaarts.org, or email kyle@carogaarts.org.