It’s for the Birds!

Hildene Bird Watch

Spring migration has started. Discover what birds have returned to Hildene on Saturday, March 18, starting at 8 a.m. Statewide, there have been reports of large numbers of red-winged blackbirds and grackles at feeders. Turkeys seem to be everywhere. Rafts of ducks are congregating on Lake Champlain and in flooded fields. Woodcock, kestrels, turkey and black vultures, bluebirds, song sparrows and killdeer have already shown up. Step out in the morning to hear cardinals, chickadees, titmice and mourning doves. Hildene’s resident barred owl was sighted several times this winter and could be on a nest now. The free monthly bird walks are conducted by the Vermont Bird Place and Skywatch and Hildene. They are open to all who enjoy birds, nature and the outdoors. Binoculars are available to borrow. The results are reported to the international database, e-bird. Contact Randy at 802-362-2270 for more information.

Local Bird Expert to Speak

The Dorset Historical Society

On Thursday, March 16, the Dorset Historical Society will welcome Randy Schmidt to discuss birdhouse preparation. Schmidt, co-owner of the Vermont Bird Place and Sky Watch in Manchester Center, will tell you everything you need to know to get your birdhouses exactly right for the springtime return of those beloved avian creatures. DHS’s monthly Third Thursday Luncheon Lectures are free; the programs begin at 12 noon and last about an hour. Attendees should bring a sandwich; liquids and desserts are provided. The events take place at the Bley House Museum at the corner of Route 30 and Kent Hill Road in Dorset Village. To learn more, call 802-867-0331 or visit dorsetvthisotsry.org.

Bennington’s OWCC

Join One World Conservation Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, when Randy Schmidt of the Vermont Bird Place discusses winter Birding and Preparing for Spring Migration. Admission is $5 for those who are not members. OWCC is located at 413 Ropute 7, south of Bennington.

The Meeting Place in Londonderry

Nesting season is fast approaching and now is the perfect time to get your nesting boxes ready. Randy Schmidt from The Vermont Bird Place will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, to discuss how to prepare your nesting boxes; how to match nesting boxes to specific birds; and where to place your boxes to increase the chance of habitation. He will also talk about the return of migratory birds such as Orioles and Hummingbirds and how to attract them to your backyard. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited,; call 802-824-4343 to register. The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.