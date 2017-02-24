It’s Just What the Doctor Ordered

Politics and the cold weather got you down? We’ve got the perfect antidote for what ails you. Hitting the Masonic Hall stage in downtown Bennington at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, will be The Prescription featuring the Side Effects Horn Section. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. This band provides the best dance music – from the swing era to Motown and Michael Jackson to Led Zepplin and the Kinks. The Prescription features vocalist and bass guitarist Kerry Ryer-Parke of Shaftsbury and Dr. Peter King, also from Shaftsbury, on guitar, keyboards and vocals. The Side Effects is “a quartet of brassy hotshots, musical pros all,” King says. The line-up also includes Mike Vecellio, Shanti Mayer, Chris Lauzon and Matt Stanishewski, with guests John Kirk on fiddle, Jess King on bass and Dave Newell. The Prescription, so named because several of its members work in the medical field, remind concertgoers that dancing is a great cardiovascular exercise that builds bones and fends off dementia and depression.

Matthew Perry, VAE’s director, says “We are happy to welcome The Prescription to the Masonic Hall for the first time. We have referred to them as the VAE house band for the past 15 years, as they were one of the first bands to support the Basement Music Series and the last band to close out the old ‘basement venue’ two years ago.” Perry adds, “This will be a fun, night for dancing. We’ll pull a majority of the tables to allow room to move, but will also have intimate areas to sit and relax.”

Tickets are $18 in advance at vtartxchange.org or 800-838-3006. If not sold out, tickets are $22 at the door. Libations and snacks will be available. Become a sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and your name in promotional material. The tax-deductible sponsorships are critical to continuing the BMS and ensuring the diversity and quality of the artists VAE presents. Contact Matthew Perry at 802-442-5549 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information about becoming a sponsor. Follow the season at vtartxchange.org.