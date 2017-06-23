It’s ‘Really Rosie’ in Weston

Do you have an appetite for some satisfying family fun? This year’s Young Company production of ‘Really Rosie’ is based on Maurice Sendak’s timeless children’s books with a musical score by Carole King. In this upbeat and imaginative musical, Rosie entertains her friends by producing an imaginary movie based on the exciting, funny – and slightly exaggerated – story of her life. Young Company director and Weston Playhouse founding director Tim Fort says, “We are all excited to be doing music by Carole King because it transcends generations. And of course, all of us grew up with Maurice Sendak’s insights into the pitfalls of childhood and the creative imagination of young adults…. this is not just a show for young audiences, but a delight for adults as well.” Weston’s Young Company consists of a group of eight non-Equity actors who are either attending or have recently graduated from a conservatory or undergraduate training program. Since its creation, a number of Young Company alumni have gone onto grace the Broadway stage in blockbuster favorites. Come see 2017’s future stars as they bring Rosie and her cohorts to life. ‘Really Rosie’ runs June 22 through July 9 at the theatre’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, 982 Route 100, Weston. Show times are Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 3. It runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids, and can be purchased by calling 802-824-5288 or go to westonplayhouse.org.