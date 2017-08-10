It’s Video Announcement Days at GNAT-TV Studios

Come to the GNAT studio to create your one-minute video announcement or bring your high-resolution photos and record a voice over! You bring the message, and GNAT does the video production. It’s a fun and free way to get your information to our community. The program is open to individuals, nonprofits, town governments and community groups promoting non-commercial community wide events, activities and information. Your video will air on GNAT’s TV channels that reach 7,000 homes in the Northshire and Mountain Towns, and are also available at gnat-tv.org. Video Announcement Days will be held August 16 and September 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or schedule when it is convenient for you. To register visit gnat-tv.org, or call Mark at 802-362-7070.