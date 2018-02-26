ITVFest Fireside Chat

The Manchester Business Association invites the community to a fireside chat with one of the co-founders of the Sundance Film Festival, Cirina Catania. Catania is a film producer based in Los Angeles, and was a member of the Utah Film Commission, which worked closely with state and local government to structure the initial investment in Sundance that grew the Salt Lake City festival into the acclaimed position it holds today. The executive director of the Independent Television Festival, Philip Gilpin, Jr., has been working with Catania on initiatives to grow the impact and influence of the event which held its 12th annual festival in its new home in Manchester this past October. The Manchester Business Association is inviting local business owners and residents to attend a talk with Catania regarding her experience and what ITVFest’s international reach could mean for the Town of Manchester. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will be held at the Manchester Community Library as part of its Fireside Chat series, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1. The Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester.