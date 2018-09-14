ITVFest Open to Public

The Independent Television Festival (ITVFest), now in its 13th year, welcomes television content creators from around the globe to the streets of Manchester for screenings, panel sessions, workshops, industry parties and more. It is an immersive experience for talented new creators to make career connections from October 10 to 14. Those artists who have submitted their independently produced television shows and have been selected to attend will be eligible for awards and have opportunities to sell their creations at the festival’s marketplace, presented this year by The Television Academy (The Emmy Awards) and HBO.

While the festival is one of the top places in the country for creators to showcase their original concepts, it is also a mecca for television fans. With close to 100 brand new series concepts being premiered at the Festival, it is the place to see new shows before anyone else. All screenings are open to the public. In addition to time spent viewing content in the theater, ITVFest is an interactive experience featuring a number of panel sessions on everything from comedy writing to virtual reality development, pitch lessons and more. The public is welcome to attend these events right alongside creators. Day passes to the festival grant in and out access to screenings and panel sessions starting at $25 per day. ITVFest is offering a discount to the generous local hosts of 30 percent off when using the promotion code ‘VTLOCAL’ at online ticket check out.

ITVFest wouldn’t be possible without the hospitality of the town and its residents and is looking for volunteers. Duties include ticket checking, ushering, box office sales, event setup, hosting and transportation. If you can spare a few hours and would like to be involved in this exciting event, head to itvfest.com/volunteer to sign up for a shift. Time slots range from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Volunteers receive complimentary day passes to the festival.

In addition to the festival, ITVFest works all year long to promote the region as a filming destination, it liaises with producers to bring their projects here – providing jobs and infusing dollars into the economy. This past winter, ITVFest, along with the Vermont Production Council, worked with ABC Network to bring the production of ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ to Manchester’s Main Street. The crew spent three weeks in Vermont, hired local young production assistants, and provided four hours of primetime TV exposure to Manchester. The festival and the productions it has brought in this year have created $2,000,000 in direct economic spending in our small corner of the state.