ITVFEst to Bring International Visitors to Manchester

There will be over 1,500 people from around the world in the town of Manchester during the 12th annual Independent Television Festival, a worldwide community of people that make television. At ITVFest, to be held for the very first time in Vermont, actors, writers, directors, producers, network executives, agents and others will gather to showcase the new television series that were created on independent budgets. The public is invited to view content, attend discussions and vote on the winners; screenings and panels are Wednesday through Saturday, October 11 to 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. An awards gala will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Venues for the Festival will be all over town, including at the Manchester Community Library, Village Picture Shows, Burr and Burton Academy and Southern Vermont Arts Center. Shuttle buses will be running guests between the venues. Single-day, multi-day and VIP tickets are available at the website, itvfest.com, as well as complete listings of the many events taking place.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, many local businesses and eateries are planning extended hours. Temporary signage will be posted around town identifying venues, parking and shuttle stops, and representatives from ITVFest will be stationed around town to answer questions for attendees. A large event tent will be erected on the lawn in front of the Hampton Inn on Main Street for networking. Interested volunteers should email volunteers@itvfest.com to participate.