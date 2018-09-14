Jamaica Town Hall to Host Concert

The summer concert series continues at the historic Jamaica Town Hall with a double bill of Strangled Darlings and Tough Old Bird on Thursday, September 20. The duo Strangled Darlings hales from central Vermont with George on mandolin and Jess on custom tenor bass and foot drums. Their songs work with nontraditional subjects for inspiration. They bring punk intensity to folk pop and completely bust the mold, creating smart, irreverent tunes using classic acoustic folk instrumentation paired with rough, impassioned vocals. Tough Old Birds will be the second duo to take the stage, with brothers Matthew and Nathan Corrigan from Fillmore, N.Y., who play modern folk music that reflects the landscape it comes from, a place where the last train just pulled out. The core of their sound comes from Matthew’s intricate acoustic guitar work, and from Nathan’s voice and nimble harmonica playing. Accents of accordion and waves of electric guitar give Tough Old Bird a sound that is at once modern and ancient. The show is hosted by the Jamaica Community Arts Council, with music beginning at 7 p.m. The town hall is located at 3735 Route 30 in Jamaica. For information, go to jamaicacommunityarts.org.