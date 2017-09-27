Joe Iconis & Family First to Open New Weston Venue

Writer and rabble-rouser Joe Iconis brings his merry band of musical theatre punks back to Weston to perform some of the hottest work in musical theatre in the new state-of-the-art Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, located at 703 Main Street, Weston, off Route 100. Audiences will remember Joe and his family of actor/singer/musicians from Weston’s 2015 production of ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’ and the accompanying ‘Cabaret.’ Join Joe and the gang for a rousing celebration of his award-winning work, a unique mash-up of show tunes, cabaret and rock and roll featuring character pieces, rip-roaring sing-a-longs, sentimental ballads and world premieres that feel both classic and cutting edge. Iconis has authored several musicals, and his songs were featured on season two of NBC’s Smash. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, two Berkshire Theater Awards, and a Doris Duke Grant, among others. He will be joined by longtime collaborators Seth Eliser, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, George Salazar and Philip Jackson Smith. Show times are at 8 p.m. nighly October 1 to 8, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees held at 4 p.m. All tickets, $40, are general admission, and can be purchased by calling the box office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.