Julie Shea Band to Perform

Tickets are now on sale for a concert with the Julie Shea Band, who will be performing a concert from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, at the Manchester Eagles Club on Route 11/30. The public is invited for a $15 donation per person. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and there will be a cash bar. Reserve your tickets today by calling the Eagles Club at 802-362-9804 after 3 p.m., or Lisa at 802-345-4109. Proceeds from this event will go towards charity through the Battenkill Valley Aerie Ladies’ Auxiliary.

The Julie Shea Band is a high-energy band that performs classic rock and pop with some surprises in between! Lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Julie Shea is known for her soulful voice and engaging stage presence. John Carson’s vocals and smooth guitar leads will get your attention. Dave Brown’s rocking steady bass holds it down, while Sonya Keough creatively adapts her Cajon and other interesting percussion instruments to top off their unique sound. The band’s four-part harmonies are spot on.