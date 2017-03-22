Junior Entertainment Spring Program (JESP) Opens

The Junior Entertainment Spring Program (JESP) is a discount program created by Michael and Carolina Ellenbogen at the Village Picture Shows in Manchester. JESP opened March 14 and will continue through Thursday, May 4. JESP tickets are sold only at the box office, which opens 30 minutes before the first show time and remains open through the start of the last show time each day. During the program, Vermont or regional students with school ID (letter from school, report card, any school certificate) or a copy of the official JESP Letter will receive $6 movie tickets (any day, any show), $2 off a medium popcorn and soda combination or $2.50 off a large popcorn and soda combination. A schedule of confirmed movies is kept up to date on the ‘Coming Soon’ tab at villagepictureshows.com. Check the website, call the Movieline at 802-362-4771 or email info@villagepictureshows.com to request show times. Village Picture Shows also advertises movie schedules and show times weekly in the Manchester Journal and Vermont News Guide. Michael and Carolina Ellenbogen have run the two-screen cinema since May 2015. Village Picture Shows is located at 263 Depot Street in the Manchester Shopping Plaza and is open seven days a week.