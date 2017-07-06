Keep Pets Cool

The summer months can be uncomfortable and dangerous for pets. Temperatures that may be tolerable for humans may not be so for animals covered in fur. It is never acceptable to leave pets in parked cars, even for a minute. Temperatures inside vehicles can rise quickly, even with the windows opened slightly. On an 85-degree-day, the temperatures inside a parked car can reach 102 degrees within ten minutes, causing irreversible and even fatal consequences. If you have to run errands, keep your dogs at home. Schedule walks in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler; asphalt can be be scorching during the midday hours of a hot day. Consider getting your pet’s coat clipped shorter in the summer; apply sunscreen to your dog’s skin if he or she has a thin coat. Offer plenty of fresh water and ways to cool off. Indicators of heat stress include heavy panting, dry or bright red gums, thick drool, vomiting, diarrhea or wobbly legs. Move pets exhibiting such symptoms to a cool place, drape a damp towel over the animal’s body, rewetting the cloth frequently, and get the animal to the vet as soon as you possibly can.