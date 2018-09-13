Kids’ Crochet in Bennington

Beginning Thursday, September 20, the Bennington Free Library will hold four sessions of beginning crochet for children ages seven to ten. Meridy Capella will teach the basics of crochet, culminating in a project where each participant will make their own hat. Pre-registration is required for these free classes. For more information or to sign up, call the children’s room at the Bennington Free Library at 802-442-9051 or email at children@bfli.org.