Kids & Cyber Safety Topic of Manchester Talk

Join Bennington County State Attorney Erica Marthage at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at the Manchester Community Library for a discussion on kids and cyber safety. This talk is aimed towards parents. Learn important considerations when it comes to children and teens in today’s online environment, how to be involved and legal implications for those who create or share content. This community conversation is free and open to the public; come with questions. Refreshments will be served. The Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.