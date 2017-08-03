Kids’ Summer Fun at the Library

Bennington Free Library

Bennington Free Library on Silver Street in Bennington will host storyteller Marv Klassen-Landis on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. Children will also be able to choose two brand-new books to keep, thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF), which awards grants to organizations serving kids at high risk of experiencing a summer slide in literacy skills. The opportunity for fun and free books should not be missed by the community. For further information, contact the Library at 802-442-9051 or children@bfli.org.

Manchester Community Library

Have fun with your favorite stuffed animal and Hullabaloo’s own Alexandra Langstaff at the Manchester Community Library on Thursday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m., then leave your plush pal to spend the night at the Library, and pick them up on Friday morning. You’ll get to see pictures of all the fun your cuddly friend has had at this special pajama party!

This summer’s last Story Time for infants, toddlers and preschoolers will be held under the Story Tree on the Manchester Community Library’s back lawn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8. In case of bad weather, the group will move into the Kids’ Barn. This free program is generously sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and the Northshire Bookstore. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.

Martha Canfield Library

The last week of Children’s Programs at the Martha Canfield Library will include Preschool Storytime with Erica Albright on Tuesday, August 1, and ‘Build and Fly Airplanes and Rockets’ for Grades K through 2 with Ed Novick on Tuesday, August 1, both at 10 a.m. Build and Fly Airplanes and Rockets for Grades 3 to 6 with Peggy is on Wednesday, August 2, at 1 p.m., and Toddler Storytime with Peggy is on Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. A family program, ‘Learn about the Upcoming Solar Eclipse’ on Saturday, August 5, is from 1 to 2 p.m. with Bob Dudley, a local non-professional astronomer, who will provide a brief presentation followed by hands-on observation through his telescope. This week will also be the last week for the PaperBag Challenges, so stop by to pick up your bag. Children should bring their summer reading logs back to the library before August 25 to receive their certificate and prizes.

Mt. Holly Town Library

Mount Holly Town Library will be hosting a Comic & Illustrated Books Children’s Workshop with children’s illustrator Christine Mix on Tuesday, August 8, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The program is geared for children, ages six and up (those six and younger must be accompanied by an adult), and offer a chance to create their own little sketch and comic books, based on the theme, Build a Better World! The Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont. For details, call 802-259-2318.

Winhall Memorial Library

Kids can visit the Winhall Memorial Library for crafts, reading logs and giveaways this summer. Each child who reads three books this summer will receive a prize; stop in now through August 15 to pick up your reading log. The Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. Call 802-297- 9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org.