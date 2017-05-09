Kids: Surprise Mom with a Cake!

Area kids ages four to eight accompanied by an adult are invited to come to Mother Myrick’s Confectionery to decorate a cake for Mother’s Day on May 14. This fun event will be held at the retail store at 4367 Main Street, Manchester, across from the Orvis Outlet. Dads are encouraged to accompany the children to really surprise Mom. Don’t forget to bring your camera or video. Mother Myrick’s Confectionery will provide the frosted cake, decorating tubes and lots of edible decorations. Your donation of $10 or whatever you can afford will benefit breast cancer research. There will be four sessions: Friday, May 12, at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, at 10: and 11:15 a.m. Reservations are necessary and space is limited. Reserve a spot at 802-362-1560 or jacki@mothermyricks.com – or stop into the store.