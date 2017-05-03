Kids’ T-Shirt Design Contest

Children 12 and under can take part in the ‘Kids for the Cure’ T-shirt contest for the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure. The winning design will be featured on youth Race T-shirts. Entries, due by May 15, will be displayed on social media and in the kids’ activity area at the event at Riley Rink in Manchester on Saturday, July 22. Artwork must be submitted on 11 by 8.5-inch white paper, and must incorporate a breast cancer theme and the Komen Running Ribbon. Bright colors work best, so markers should be used. Call 802-362-2733 or email lmaness@komennewengland.org for complete information.