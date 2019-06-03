Kinhaven’s Young Artists to Present Two Area Concerts

Kinhaven Music School launched its tremendously successful Young Artist Seminar in 2015; its students, who are mainly in college and graduate school, work closely with instructors for one week and then perform an entire musical piece in concert.The program’s outreach concerts are a chance for Kinhaven students to establish friendships with their neighbors by giving back to the local community. They will be performing this year at two beloved local venues on Saturday, June 8. Old Parish Church on Route 100 in Weston will host these talented young musicians first as part of its Hearts and Voices Performance Series, with a concert starting at 2:30 p.m. The program will consist of three quartets by Josef Haydn, Anton Arensky and Robert Schumann. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early to be assured of seating. Patrons are asked to donate $10 each to benefit local food pantries.

Taconic Music will welcome ensembles from Kinhaven Music School’s Young Artist Seminar later that day with a at 7 p.m. performance at Zion Episcopal Church on Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Three pieces from the late 19th to mid-20th century – Dvorak’s String Quintet, Op.97, Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Winds, and Shostakovich’s Quintet for Piano and Strings, will make for an evening to remember. Admission is $10 at the door, with proceeds benefitting Taconic Music’s educational outreach programs. For more information about Kinhaven Music School, visit kinhaven.org.