KMF Grand Finale

Join the Killington Music Festival (KMF) at at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, for their Grand Finale at Ramshead Lodge at the Killington Ski Resort. This festival favorite will feature a string quartet made up of KMF faculty with violin guest artist soloist, Virgil Boutellis-Taft, who has performed extensively throughout Europe and the United States. He will perform Vitali’s virtuosic ‘Chaconne,’ Piazolla’s beloved ‘Oblivion’ and Bach’s timeless ‘Double Violin Concerto’ with KMF artistic director,Daniel Andai. Ticket are $25, available at 800-621-6867. Advance tickets may be ordered by phone through the day prior to the performance or on the day of the performance beginning at 6 p.m. at Ramshead Lodge, cash or check only.