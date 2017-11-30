Knights of Columbus Donate Thanksgiving Baskets

The Thanksgiving holiday will be much brighter for 25 Northshire families this year, thanks to the generosity of the Manchester Center Knights of Columbus, who donated and delivered Thanksgiving baskets to the United Counseling Services Northshire office to help families who find themselves in difficult financial situations during the holiday season. The Knights of Columbus credit Shaw’s Supermarket employees with assembling the baskets to make the job easier, and thank Equinox Valley Nursery for donating acorn squash for the baskets.