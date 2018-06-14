Komen New England Grants Over $50K to VT Nonprofits

Susan G. Komen New England has granted more than $50K to three Vermont nonprofits through its Community Breast Health Grants. Komen New England annually awards funds through its competitive grants program to support local nonprofits in providing services to under- and un-insured families facing breast cancer. Vermont grant recipients include the Cancer Patient Support Foundation; the Cancer Patient Support Program Emergency Fund/Central Vermont Medical Center; Affordable Breast Screening/Central Vermont Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation; and Bennington County Access and Navigation.

“These grants will help us reach the bold goal recently announced by Susan G. Komen to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the US by 50 percent by 2026,” said Lori van Dam, Komen New England CEO. “Up to one-third of women who are currently dying could be saved without any new medical breakthroughs. The programs we fund help overcome barriers to screening and treatment so all our neighbors have the same opportunities to access the care they need.”

Nearly $400K in grants was awarded to ten nonprofits in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Organizations interested in applying for grants for 2019/2020 are encouraged to visit komennewengland.org.

Registration is now open for the 2018 Komen Race for the Cure in Vermont, to take place on Saturday, July 21, at Riley Rink in Manchester Center. “We invite runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the world’s largest fundraising event for breast cancer,” said van Dam. “Net proceeds raised through the Race for Cure stay in our community to fund a variety of programs, including screenings, diagnosis and treatment services and patient navigation. They also support our national research priorities, including new early detection technologies and treatments for metastatic breast cancer.