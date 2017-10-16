Komen VT Plants 600 Pink Flags

Komen New England hosted a Pink Flag Planting activity on the Orvis green, located on Route 7A/Main Street in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 3, as a way to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The flags represented the nearly 600 women and men in Vermont who receive a new breast cancer diagnosis each year.

Linda Maness, the organization’s development coordinator of special events in Vermont, led the activity, assisted by Vermont Race for the Cure committee member Lucy Davis and volunteer David Maness, as well as two senior students from Long Trail School, National Honors Society members Hannah and Pete, and their faculty advisor Kim Rizio. Community members and visitors to the area stopped by throughout the afternoon to plant flags and chat with organizers.

Many thanks to long-time Orvis a longtime sponsor of the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure, for providing the event space, and thanks also to the Village of Manchester for making it easy to host such an event. For more information, visit komennewengland.org.