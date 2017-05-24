Lacrosse Shootout Tournament

Equinox Lacrosse welcomes 78 teams to its annual Equinox Shootout Tournament to be held June 3 and June 4. The Shootout will take place at the group’s new home within the Manchester Rec park. The boys, grades 5/6 and 7/8, will be playing on Saturday, June 3, and the girls, grades 5/6 and 7/8, on Sunday, June 4. Admission is free for visitors, parents and friends.

Teams from New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire will be joining teams from Vermont. Over 2000 players, parents and friends are expected to attend. There will be food tents, equipment vendors, tournament T-shirts and stick stringing available. How fast can you throw the ball? Come see at the speed gun area.

While the boys’ game emphasizes physical prowess, speed and skill, the girls’ game is a little more gentle, emphasizing quickness and stick skills. It is two very different games that share the same roots based on the first truly North American sport played by the various tribes of the Iroquois Indians before the white man arrived in the northeast. It is called “the fastest game on two feet.” For further information, go to equinoxlacrosse.org.