Ladies’ Night Out Chorus to Perform Three Area Concerts

Ladies’ Night Out (LNO) Women’s Chorus’ will present three fall concerts, titled ‘Searching for Something Greater:’ at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, at Weston’s Old Parish Church; at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, at United Universalist Church of Rutland; and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday November 14 at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Middlebury. Heidi Soons, harpist for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, will accompany the choir, along with Russian cellist Marina Smakhtina. Over 20 women from around Rutland and all the way from Pawlet and Addison County have been rehearsing since September with conductor Lucy Allen Tenenbaum and rehearsal accompanist Lisa Knickerbocker Sears. LNO has traditionally performed during Advent, but moving the concert to earlier in November works best for all the participants. This concert will offer some foretaste of the season to come, but more of the program will be devoted to music that brings close to mind our need for the spiritual without regard to specific holidays. A $10 donation is requested at the door, but all are welcome regardless of ability to pay. LNO will also be going Christmas Caroling on Saturday, December 9. There will be two rehearsals on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 and December 2 at Lucy’s studio on Killington Avenue in Rutland. The group will gather at 10:30 a.m. the day of for a final rehearsal and pot luck luncheon before singing at three or four sites. Contact Lucy at lucytunes@me.com or 802-342-8348 for more information.