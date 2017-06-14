Lake Bomoseen Annual Picnic

The Lake Bomoseen Association (LBA) holds it annual picnic at the new Lodge at the former Edgewater Resort on Saturday, June 24, at 5 p.m. LBA members and friends of the lake are invited to attend. George Nostrand, Trip Westcott and friends are providing music. The new Taproom will prepare barbecue ribs and chicken with all the fixings. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, along with a cash bar; no coolers are allowed this year. A silent auction is being held to raise funds to protect, preserve and promote the lake. Bid on a football autographed by Tom Brady, a full home security system, golf packages, kayaks, a Hubbardton Forge floor lamp, gift certificates and much more. Tickets are limited and need to be purchased before June 19. Contacting John Hale at john@sudokuvt.com or 201-725-2429. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for ages six to 12. Those under age five are free. Everyone should bring a chair. Tables are provided.